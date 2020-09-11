“So far, the numbers are manageable” according to SFA dean of student affairs on COVID-19 data

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A habit is developing on the SFA campus and the Nacogdoches community. Increasingly, readers pull up the SFA reported positive COVID-19 cases on the university’s website.
“We have maintained throughout this process a very open and transparent set of numbers letting people know where our cases are at,” said SFA dean of student affairs, Dr. Adam Peck.
Friday morning readers learned of 53 currently active cases reported by SFA faculty, staff or students who may have been present on campus.
“And I think we are all very relieved, so far, where those numbers are, they’re definitely manageable, but we’re keeping a close eye on it.”
Additional data shows tests reported on and off campus and how many students are utilizing isolation spaces.
Students are housed in two dorms with private baths. As if the morning of Sept. 11, thirteen out of 200 beds were in use.
“We are always watching for clusters and so far we have not seen any really significant clusters.”
Helpful data that has its flaws. It’s based on largely voluntary self-reported information.
Peck says he has a ready answer for that.
“We don’t have an imperfect system. We have an imperfect reality. And one of those realities is that individuals who are testing for COVID-19, that’s their private medical information.”
Peck is wanting diligence in test reporting, as well as choices about off-campus activities. Statewide, large gatherings away from university jurisdictions are creating a challenge.
“They have free will and they have the right to freedom of association and can do what they want,” said Peck.
He adds, ultimately it comes down to the decisions of the students themselves to follow university and community expectations.
The COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.sfasu.edu/fall2020/cases
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.