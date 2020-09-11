WEBXTRA: East Texas schools reiterate guidelines for fans after UIL warning

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas school leaders are reiterating guidelines for sports fans after a stern warning from the University Interscholastic League earlier this week. Among the ways schools are communicating the UIL warning with fans is Facebook, where Overton ISD posted the guidelines earlier this week.
The district said no one will be admitted to a school event unless they are wearing a mask, the same guidelines that must be followed at all UIL activities at schools across Texas.
“We’re doing a good job," said Stephen DuBose, Overton ISD Superintendent. "Our people are so supportive of the school district, and they’ve done what they’re asked. Basically they have to have their mask even to enter the stadium.”
Along with the mask requirement, social distancing from non-family members will also be enforced.
“You just have to sit six feet apart in your family groups, and once you’re in the stadium and have established your six feet, you look around and make sure no one is within that six feet."
Masks are to be worn unless the person is actively eating or drinking, and OISD is also maintaining the 50% seating capacity rule mandated by the UIL.
“We seat about a 1,000 in the bleachers, plus we can spread out on these hills around us and along the fences, so it hasn’t been a big issue for us yet," DuBose said.
At Coach Chester Roy Stadium, the capacity during COVID-19 is about 350 seats for home fans and 225 for visitors, standing room included.
