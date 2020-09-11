WEBXTRA: Hemphill fire truck served at Ground Zero of 9/11 terrorist attack on World Trade Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A fire truck that was once deployed to Ground Zero of the 9/11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center is now serving an East Texas community.
The Hemphill Volunteer Fire Department purchased the truck about two years ago. At the time they had no idea the fire truck was used during the first day of 9/11 recovery efforts 19 years ago.
The truck features a plaque that reads, “This unit along with Hampton Bays Fire Dept. was present on 9-11-01 at Ground Zero after the World Trace Center attack as part of the recovery efforts.”
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas has more on that fire truck and how it made its way to Deep East Texas.
