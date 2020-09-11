WEBXTRA: SFA dean of student affairs gives update on COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been about a month since SFA students moved back into dorms and a little less than that since the first day of classes.
A check-in on the COVID-19 Dashboard is in order. The public daily report continues to show the number of reported COVID-19 cases at a manageable level.
The numbers rely solely on staff, faculty and students voluntarily reporting their positive COVID-19 test results to the university.
Dean of Student Affairs Adam Peck speaks with Donna McCollum about the data and measures offered to keep those who test positive isolated on campus, rather than going to an out of town location or apartment setting.
