Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office: Two people injured in Central Heights shooting incident

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Nacogdoches police officers have arrested the man who allegedly shot two people at a convenience store in Central Heights early Saturday morning. Both victims are in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brian Keith Martin, 21, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that NCSO deputies responded to a "shots fired' call at a convenience store in Central Heights at 12:47 a.m. Saturday.
When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found two gunshot victims. One man had been shot nine times, and the other man was shot once in the chest, the press release stated. The suspect had already fled the scene when law enforcement arrived.
Later, NCSO deputies learned of a possible suspect in the case. Martin, the suspect was found at an apartment complex in Nacogdoches. With the help of the Nacogdoches Police Department, Martin was arrested and taken to the county jail.
“The Sheriff’s Office has identified two possible motives for this shooting,” the press release stated. “More details will be released later this week. This is an ongoing investigation.”
