Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with light winds from the north. Temperatures today will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances are best for our southern counties and should stay isolated to the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow a cold front will start to pass through our area, and it will bring off and on showers and the occasional gusty wind. We are continuing to watch the Gulf of Mexico as multiple system are trying to develop. As of now, a few showers from the outer rain bands of these systems are possible in our area mid-week. The major effects of this system will stay off to our east. For this next work week there is some variability in the forecast but right now it looks like each day will bring partly sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s, and a chance for afternoon showers.