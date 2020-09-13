Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Department response to storm clean up continues

BON WIER, Texas (KTRE) - There are many pieces to disaster response. After Hurricane Laura came through many different organizations and people came out to help clean up, and continue doing so.
For the Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Department, their initial priority was managing traffic control and making sure roadways were open for emergency vehicles following the storm.
“There’s a couple of guys that stayed here and then there’s a lot of us who evacuated and we all took chainsaws with us,” Gunter siad. “The guys that were here were cutting going out, and we were cutting as we came in, that way we could all kind of meet in the middle.”
Gunter said they received phone calls asking for help cutting trees, clearing debris, and roofs that needed tarping.
“We stayed busy cutting and opening roadways, removing debris out of roads. Our sister station in Newton, they did a lot of tarping roofs, free of charge,” Gunter said. “They’ve done outstanding work and they’ve done a whole lot of work as well.”
The storm left their building damaged as well. A tree fell through their roof and Gunter said it was mainly structural and no vehicles were damaged.
“We have our own water supply here for Bon Wier, it has a stand alone generator for it,” he said. “So we had plenty of water, we just didn’t have electricity for ten days.”
Gunter reminds people that while they are not currently under a burn ban, to take into consideration that burning large piles of debris can cause fires to spread.
“So be very careful when you’re burning. If you are going to burn, contact one of us and we’ll be on standby,” Gunter said. “Or at least let us know you’re going to be burning, and what area, that way we’ll kind of have an idea if it does get out, we can respond quicker.”
Gunter said that they will continue helping out in the community as long as there is a need.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.