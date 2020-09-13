Jasper County community hosts fish fry to support local lineman Justin Smith

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Justin Smith is a lineman from Jasper County whose home was recently destroyed by Hurricane Laura. While working to help others, he got injured.
East Texas News Weekends' T’Ebonie Tanner reports how his community has together to support him.
Many Jasper county residents came out to the fish fry to support Smith
“We are raising money for Justin to help him with his medical bills or with whatever he needs," said Lt. Investigator John Cooper with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s helped a lot of people, so I thought it was time for us to step up and help him.”
“The people that came out today just to give - like this is amazing,” Smith said.
Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Gunter said seeing Justin show up for his community in a time of crisis while dealing with his own personal crisis, truly impacted Jasper County residents.
“The conversations here have been pretty incredible. I have gotten calls. We have received donations from all over Texas and from Louisiana. It’s just pretty amazing,” Gunter said.
Some community members say they went from strangers to neighbors.
“It’s like that morning of the hurricane, here’s this guy wanting to help us cut the tree off the road when he’s got one three times bigger than that on his house,” Gunter explained.
According to Gunter, the community support will continue.
“I’m not usually one to take something like this," Smith said. “And to see it all come through like this is truly one of a kind. I can’t thank everybody enough.”
Officials say about 700 fish plates were served. Also, 21 units of blood were donated which exceeded Lifeshare’s goal by 2 units, and approximately $20,000 was raised to support Justin Smith.
