Affidavit: Houston County landowner finds felon hunting on, mowing his property

William Patrick Evans, 46, of Grapeland, was charged with hunting without landowner consent in Houston County after a man says he noticed that lanes had been mowed down around his deer stand and feeder on his deer lease. He told a Texas Game Warden that he then took the SD cards out of his game cameras and that they showed Evans enter the lease on Aug. 18 at around 7 p.m. carrying a scoped long rifle over his shoulder. Evans is seen leaving the property at 7:15, and then entering it a minute later riding a lawnmower, and with the rifle over his legs.