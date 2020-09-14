Blood worms found in Trinity water

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - A special boil water notice could be issued for the City of Trinity as early as tomorrow after blood worms were found in some of their water storage tanks last week.
The city is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue the possible notice until they can prove the issues with the tank are resolved.
This morning, work crews in the city of Trinity began digging to find a possible cause for the blood worms found in some water storage tanks.
“We’d done some digging, and we did find two locations where the tank was cracked. Those cracks are areas where the larvae can get into our system,” said Steven Jones, Trinity’s chief of police and city manager. “Then there was some screening that had fell in. Those also are some areas that larvae can get in. So we’ve been working all morning to correct those situations.”
The city was first notified of the worms, which are the larvae of the non-biting midge fly, being found in water last week.
“They’ve got the pumps turned off out there at that ground storage until they can get it,” Jones said. “We’re going to drain the tank. They’re replacing some of the elements, cleaning some of the elements, and then waiting to get the tank back in shape.”
Jones said an initial boil order was issued Friday because of low pressure due to cracks in the tanks.
“The company that we’re using to oversee our water’s quality, they came in, they took tests on Friday,” Jones said. “We got those results back on Sunday, saying that the water quality meets TCEQ’s standards.”
After more work on Monday, there is a chance another issue will be sent out. Jones said the city gets their water from TRA and underground wells.
“The city, we get our water from the Trinity Rural Authority, and that is from the TRA. A lot of people assume that it’s actual river or lake water, and it’s actually not,” Jones said. “It’s from 18 wells that are out near the river, but they’re underground wells.”
The TCEQ’s investigation is currently ongoing, and they say while consuming water containing blood worms is not recommended, they pose more of a nuisance than a health threat.
