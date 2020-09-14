City of Nacogdoches creates grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has created a Small Business Relief Grant program, NacCARES, that launches Monday, Sept. 14.
It’s designed to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19. Funding for this program comes from CARES Act money received by the City.
Awards will range up to $10,000 for eligible businesses within City limits to help them to remain open, retain jobs, and comply with COVID-19 prevention public health and safety measures.
Click here for requirements and to apply. Applications close at 5 p.m., Sept. 25.
Donna McCollum talks with Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation CEO Larissa Philpot about the grant.
