First Alert: Partly cloudy and mainly dry through our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our work week has gotten off to a nice start as we have seen a mix of sun and clouds to go along with seasonal temperatures and the occasional breeze.
While a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out this evening, most of us will remain dry as skies go mostly clear overnight.
With Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall late Tuesday near Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi as a category two hurricane, we will feel no impacts here in Deep East Texas. Since we are on the drier or cleaner side of this hurricane, our winds will remain out of the northeast, allowing for some slightly drier air to make its way into our part of the state.
Rain chances will remain on the low-end from now through Wednesday as we stay under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the lower 70′s with highs expected to top out in the lower 90′s.
However, as we transition toward the back half of the week, the remnant circulation with Sally will send down a cold front, one that will bring us a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Thursday and a 30% chance of some scattered showers early on Friday.
Behind this frontal passage, we will be rewarded with some nice, fall-like weather this weekend as morning lows dip into the middle 60′s and daytime highs top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
