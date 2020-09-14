First Alert: Warm and breezy with slim rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Rain chances will remain on the low-end from now through Wednesday as we stay under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the lower 70′s with highs expected to top out in the lower 90′s the next couple of days.
Once we transition toward the back half of the week, the remnant circulation with Sally will send down a cold front, one that will bring us a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Thursday and a 30% chance of some scattered showers early on Friday.
Behind this frontal passage, we will be rewarded with some nice, fall-like weather this weekend as morning lows dip into the middle 60′s and daytime highs top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.