Lufkin police release surveillance of fishing gear theft at Walmart

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Police Department released a surveillance video of a suspected fishing gear thief. The video was released Monday of the theft occurring at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7.
The owner of the gear was in Lufkin for the Bassmaster tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn and reported an estimated $15,000 worth of equipment stolen from his truck.
The video shows the suspect arriving in an older, white, police-style Tahoe in the Walmart parking lot.
The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male wearing a baseball cap, pandemic mask, blue shirt, and shorts. The suspect is only inside the store for a few moments before he exits and moves his vehicle beside the fisherman’s pickup.
A flash of the camper being raised and lowered can be seen multiple times as the suspect moves several plastic totes of fishing gear into his SUV, according to the Lufkin police.
If you can identify this man, please contact us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.