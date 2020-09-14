Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Skies today will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening hours with only a few scattered showers possible. Afternoon highs across East Texas will range mainly in the middle to upper 80s with a few warm spots in Deep East Texas potentially seeing near 90 degrees. A bit more sunshine, slightly warmer temperatures, and even drier conditions for our Tuesday before better rain chances arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front sweeps through East Texas on Friday and could bring a few more showers before drying our skies out by the weekend. Conditions for both Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty good so far, with morning lows in the middle 60s, afternoon highs in the middle 80s, and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.