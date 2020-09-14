Monday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected with showers possible in the afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This morning we are expecting party cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 80 to low 90s. A few showers are possible late in the day. Tuesday should be mostly dry and sunny. Cloud cover and rain chances will move back in on Wednesday and will stick around for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 80s as well. Since our winds will be from the north over the next few days humidity levels will be low. For next weekend, it looks like we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and low to mid 80s.