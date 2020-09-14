Nacogdoches ISD adds district COVID-19 reporting page to site

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District has added a page to its website to help parents keep up with the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“In addition to the updates required by the state and the information we share with parents and staff, we want to provide notification to our community, as well, about any cases associated with the school district,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Nacogdoches ISD’s statement says they will post updates on the website when it receives notification of a lab-confirmed positive test of COVID-19 at one of its campuses or facilities.
The page will be updated daily, as needed, and will include information on whether a student or staff member has reported a lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection, which campus or district facility, and the last date the student or staff member were at the campus or facility.
All public school districts in Texas are required to report COVID-19 infections to local health officials and to Texas Education Agency. The district also must notify parents and staff at a campus when a positive case is reported, they add.
The link to the page can be found on the homepage of NISD’s website at NacISD.org
