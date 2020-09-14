Nacogdoches ISD to host seminars to help parents, students navigate virtual learning software

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is hosting seminars this week for anyone having issues with the district’s virtual learning technology.
McMichael Middle School will hold a Canvas support meeting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the courtyard next to the cafeteria.
Parents and students having problems navigating Canvas or having questions related to Canvas are encouraged to attend. Those attending will need to bring the device your student uses for Canvas and everyone should wear a mask.
The days are split up according to first letter of your last name as follows:
- Tuesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. — last name A-G
- Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. — last name H-Q
- Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. — last name R-Z
More from Nacogdoches ISD:
If you can’t attend your assigned night, you can turn to one of the other. The information will be the same in all three. Keep in mind that we may not be able to solve specific technological problems, but we will try to solve any problems we can.
Attention Mike Moses parents/guardians of students who are doing online school only: We will be offering a Saturday support session, Sept. 12, for content and navigation questions you may have regarding Canvas.
(Please note that we do NOT have the ability to assist with technical issues.)
Please bring your device and wear a mask. Teachers will be available to assist you.
- 6th grade 9 -10 a.m.
- 7th grade 10 -11 a.m.
- 8th grade 11 a.m.-Noon
Examples of help we can offer- how to find modules and assignments, how to submit assignments, answering questions about course content.
You can check with your school to see if seminar is planned.
