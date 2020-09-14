Swarm of bees attack beekeeper in Slaton, 3 taken to hospital

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a Slaton beekeeper was attacked while setting up equipment to transport a hive.
Slaton police were called to the 600 block of South 9th Street at 2:43 p.m. The hive was to be transported from the front porch of the house.
The honey bees also attacked patrons entering a nearby convenience store .
Slaton police and fire officials brought in other beekeepers to help. The four beekeepers were able to get the hive under control within a couple hours on Friday afternoon.
Five people were treated for bee stings with three taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.