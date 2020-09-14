Swarm of bees attack beekeeper in Slaton, 3 taken to hospital

By KCBD Staff | September 11, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:06 AM

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a Slaton beekeeper was attacked while setting up equipment to transport a hive.

Slaton police were called to the 600 block of South 9th Street at 2:43 p.m. The hive was to be transported from the front porch of the house.

The honey bees also attacked patrons entering a nearby convenience store .

Slaton police and fire officials brought in other beekeepers to help. The four beekeepers were able to get the hive under control within a couple hours on Friday afternoon.

Five people were treated for bee stings with three taken to the hospital.

