WEBXTRA: Forest Service examines timber damage caused by Hurricane Laura

“Fortunately, being on the western side of the storm, we got less winds and less damage and that’s not to minimize those individual landowners that experienced loss and some significant loss on their property," he said. "It’s just to say across the landscape, we didn’t experience significant damage on the landscape level. If we look at the two counties that received the hurricane-force winds, that covered approximately 210,000 acres of timberland, which is still a significant amount of land. Looking through that we are working with those landowners in those areas where we did see the damage. But the most significant winds even thankfully in that 210,000 acres, saw relatively light and scattered damage.”