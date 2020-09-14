WEBXTRA: Forest Service examines timber damage caused by Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Laura made landfall and left behind damage in Deep East Texas. The effects are still being felt in many areas of the Piney Woods, including one aspect many may not think about, timber.
“Timber is the No. 1 manufacturing in East Texas. There’s a lot of business and revenue that flows around timber production in East Texas. Like I said, it’s the No. 1 manufacture in like 43 of the 54 counties that we practice timber in so it’s a big significant player in East Texas,” said Jacob Donellan, the head of Texas A&M Forest Service’s East Texas Operations.
Donellan says using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Forest Inventory and Analysis, they estimate 210,000 acres of timberland in small portions of eastern Newton and Orange counties experienced Category 1 winds, which are 74 to 95 mph.
They estimate 850,000 acres of timber in Deep East Texas experienced tropical storm forced winds including areas of Angelina, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Sabine and San Augustine counties. Donellan says the damage could have been worse.
“Fortunately, being on the western side of the storm, we got less winds and less damage and that’s not to minimize those individual landowners that experienced loss and some significant loss on their property," he said. "It’s just to say across the landscape, we didn’t experience significant damage on the landscape level. If we look at the two counties that received the hurricane-force winds, that covered approximately 210,000 acres of timberland, which is still a significant amount of land. Looking through that we are working with those landowners in those areas where we did see the damage. But the most significant winds even thankfully in that 210,000 acres, saw relatively light and scattered damage.”
