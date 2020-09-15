‘Cancer is not cancelled’: 2020 Tyler Gold Run goes virtual

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gold Network of East Texas is hosting their 6th annual Tyler Gold Run virtually to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.
"We’ve got to do it, because childhood cancer isn’t cancelled,” said Heather Rucker with the Gold Network of East Texas. “The one thing we wish would be cancelled is unfortunately not cancelled, and kids are being diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, and their life is changed forever.”
Rucker says you can register for the virtual 5K or 10K run at tylergoldrun.com. She says the virtual run means that people from all over the world can now participate.
“Every registration funds a program. Every registration tells these kids that are battling cancer that their battle matters.”
In previous years, the run has been held at places like Bergfeld and Southside Park, but COVID-19 is forcing the event, like others, to go virtual.
“You know what the cool thing is? Nobody is watching,” said Rucker. “I won’t even tell anybody if you register and don’t actually run!"
According to their website, the Gold Network of East Texas was created by three cancer moms who wanted to make a difference. Their mission is a 100% volunteer effort.
