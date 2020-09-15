Child custody fight in Lufkin leads to stabbing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man following a stabbing which occurred Monday in Lufkin.
According to Lufkin police, the stabbing happened in the 200 block of Bruce St. following an ongoing argument between two men about child custody.
Police said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Darrell Robertson, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Robertson stabbed another man in the forearm, after the men exchanged words. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
At this time, police said Robertson has not been taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.