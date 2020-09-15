First Alert: Drier air from Sally to limit our rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall late tonight or Wednesday morning as a category one hurricane near Mobile Bay, we will feel no impacts here in Deep East Texas.
Since we are on the drier or cleaner side of this hurricane, our winds will remain out of the northeast, allowing for some slightly drier air to make its way into our part of the state.
Wednesday will feature early morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies and a meager, 20% chance of rain with highs in the lower 90′s.
Thursday will provide us with our best chance of rain this week as a trough of low pressure swings through the state, giving us more clouds and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. The added cloud cover and rain shower activity should hold temperatures down into the upper 80′s.
We will then be greeted by a cold front that will move through early Friday morning. Behind this frontal passage, we will be rewarded with some nice, fall-like weather this weekend as morning lows dip into the middle 60′s and daytime highs top out in the middle 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The low humidity and cool breezes will linger into early next week before we get back to warm and muggy conditions by the middle of next week.
