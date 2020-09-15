Gov. Abbott releases new PSA urging Texans to get their flu shots

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott released a new public servant announcement encouraging Texans to get their flu shots.
According to a press release, getting a flu shot is even more important this season because it will help keep hospitalizations down during the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Flu season is here, and that means we all need to take extra care to stay healthy,” Abbott says in the video. “That’s why I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot. I got mine today. I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu. So protect yourself and loved ones this flu season and get a flu shot today.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.