Little Debbie to release Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal
Who needed another excuse to eat dessert for breakfast? The iconic Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie cookies can soon be enjoyed first thing in the morning. (Source: Kellogg's)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 10:01 AM

(KLTV) - Little Debbie is adding some sweetness to 2020 by turning one of its most popular snacks into a breakfast cereal.

The company is partnering with Kellogg’s to release an Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal in honor of Little Debbie’s 60th anniversary.

Little Debbie described the cereal as “crispy oatmeal puffs with a cream coating" and should have all of the flavors of the original snack cake.

Boxes are expected to hit store shelves in December.

