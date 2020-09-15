Nacogdoches ISD dealing with learning curve presented by distance learning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the school year gets into full swing, virtual learning appears to be trying some parents' patience in Nacogdoches ISD.
They have difficulty learning the apps, the devices, and maneuvering through software to send off work. Other parents have a clear understanding of the system and report no major issues.
District campuses are responding by conducting face-to-face tutorials for parents so they can better help their children.
Donna McCollum talks with McMichael Middle School principal Tim Mullican about the virtual learning challenges.
