Nonprofit returns the favor for longtime disaster response volunteers after Hurricane Laura

BON WIER, Texas (KTRE) - Connie and Charles Hughes live in Bon Wier, Texas. They are high school sweethearts and this November they will be celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. Not only do they care about one another, but they have also given back to their community for years.
Both are a part of their church’s disaster response team, which goes out and provides hot meals, water, showers, and more to those who come in to help in times after natural disasters. Charles is chainsaw trained and Connie has been trained in helping with the shower trailers.
Charles has had three strokes, and the final one has been debilitating to him. The day before Hurricane Laura hit he was in the hospital. They were able to evacuate, but they came home to a large tree blocking their driveway, shingles missing from there roof, and other minor issues according to Connie.
Once they were back home the group All Hands and Hearts came to do an assessment of their land and realized because of Charles' health, this family would need to be a priority so they could get in and out, or an emergency vehicle could get in and out if needed.
Connie said this connection has been sweet because they know what it’s like to be on the helping side of disaster relief, and now that they are on the receiving end, both are grateful for the teams' work.
Erin Wides brings us more from the Hughes family and All Hands and Hearts tonight at 6 p.m.
