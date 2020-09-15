SFA’s Colby Carthel, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor put friendship aside on Saturday

“My mother and my father both have a bachelor’s and a master’s from there," Traylor said. "My wife and I both have a bachelor’s and a master’s from there. I have a brother that graduated from there as well. Pretty much, when you are raised in East Texas and you want to be a ball coach, you go to SFA. I have so many coaching buddies that are instrumental in my life. We all went to school together back in the day. I interviewed for that job when it came open last time. Coach Carthel, I have tremendous respect for Coach Carthel, and Ryan Ivey, the athletic director. They are good now. They gave UTEP all they could handle. They are athletic. They are physical. They believe in their head coach and they played hard. It’s going to be a great game Saturday and you are going to be in for a barn burner.”