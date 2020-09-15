Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Today is going to be a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Only a stray shower or two will be possible this afternoon, and most of us look to remain dry and warm as highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll start to see more cloud cover later in the day tomorrow, with slightly better chances to catch a scattered shower throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our rain chances will continue to increase into Thursday, as scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the day. Skies will quickly dry out on Friday as our next cold front sweeps into East Texas. Temperatures behind this front look to be quite comfortable, with morning lows starting off in the lower 60s this coming weekend and afternoon highs in the lower 80s! Start making some plans now, this is going to be some weather you wont want to miss.