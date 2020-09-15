Tuesday’s Weather: Partly to mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures and low rain chances

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly sunny skies are expected today with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. If we see any rain today it will be isolated to our southern counties and will be very spotty. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day but rain chances increase slightly. We will start to see the effects of a cold front on Thursday in the way of cloudy skies and widespread showers. Once the cold front passes, we will be left with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Friday will be mostly sunny and comfortable, in the low 80s. For the weekend, be prepared for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The start of next week will be sunny and temps will start to climb back into the mid 80s.