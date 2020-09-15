Video shows man pull up pants, crawl through fence to escape Rusk County deputy

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify this individual who fled from law enforcement on September 11, 2020. If anyone knows this person's identity, please contact Rusk County Crime Stoppers, RCSO Investigator Shane Perrault at (903) 657-3581 X-207, or send a Facebook message. Unrelated comments on this post will be hidden. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Note: The pursuing deputy did jump the fence and pursue the individual; however, the deputy terminated the pursuit to preserve the safety of himself and the pursued subject when sight of the individual was lost in the overgrowth within the wooded area.