City of San Augustine seeks federal assistance after natural disasters

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - While now-Tropical Storm Sally continues to wreak havoc on the southeastern portions of the United States, many areas on southeastern side of the Piney Woods continue to feel the effects of Hurricane Laura.
In San Augustine County, County Judge Jeff Boyd said in a statement, “San Augustine County, as a whole, received minimal damage from Hurricane Laura, and at this time, we would not qualify under FEMA guidelines, so there is no need to seek FEMA assistance.”
San Augustine City Officials say they are facing a double-whammy with another disaster to hit their town.
“It’s important for the City to get the assistance because this was another unexpected disaster,” San Augustine City Manager John Camp said.
Camp says as part of the city’s response to Hurricane Laura, the city received contract work from the City of Seguin, Texas to help San Augustine city crews restore most of the 250 to 300 outages the city had in about three days.
“At the [City Council] meeting time [Tuesday], I had just received the billing from Seguin, including that, we’re estimating our damages to be around $75,000.”
But it’s the combination of Hurricane Laura and the devastating EF-2 tornado that went through the City of San Augustine in April 2019, that has put a pinch on some city funds.
“The tornado the April before last cost the city three quarters of a million dollars to put back up the electrical grid which was horrendously damaged,” Camp said. "That stripped our financial reserves, so we were right at the edge of what we could do to get the grid back up and maintain our infrastructure here. And we were not in any way covered by emergency assistance for that, except to the extent TxDOT was kind enough to help and Senator Nicholas' office to pick up vegetative debris.”
Camp says he is asking city residents to submit photos of damage from Hurricane Laura to use them and additional documentation to request FEMA assistance for the City.
“I am working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management on this [Wednesday]," Camp said. "It would be super helpful to get some assistance in Category F for utilities to put that power grid back up on the east side.”
In an effort for the City of San Augustine to submit for additional FEMA assistance, City Manager John Camp is asking city residents to send in photos of their damage from Hurricane Laura. Camp says to include a date and location of when and where the photos were captured. Click here to submit the photos.
