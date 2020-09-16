First Alert: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Thursday will provide us with our best chance of rain this week as a trough of low pressure swings through the state, giving us more clouds and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. Any rain that does form in our part of the state will not be too heavy in nature. The added cloud cover and rain shower activity should hold temperatures down into the upper 80′s.
We will then be greeted by a cold front that will move through early Friday morning. This will make for some pleasant weather for high school football on Friday night throughout the Piney Woods.
Behind this frontal passage, we will be rewarded with some nice, fall-like weather this weekend as morning lows dip into the middle 60′s and daytime highs top out in the middle 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The low humidity and cool breezes will linger into early next week before some of that deeper moisture associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf and frontal boundary offshore could bring back the clouds and some rain chances toward the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.