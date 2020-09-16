Gov. Abbott to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Source: Texas Governor's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier | September 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:10 PM

AUSTIN (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Thursday to update on COVID-19 in the state.

Abbott will hold the event at noon from the State Capitol. He has assembled a number of experts and politicians to join him as he updates Texans on the worldwide pandemic.

They are:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Speaker Dennis Bonnen

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd

HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Young

UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD

You will be able to watch the governor’s press conference on KLTV.com/live or KTRE.com/live at 12 p.m. Thursday.

