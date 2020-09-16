Mail ballots in Nacogdoches delayed after ruling in favor of Green Party candidates

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Election administrators are left scrambling following a Texas Supreme Court ruling in favor of three Green Party candidates ahead of the Nov. 2020 elections.
The decision comes after Democrats sued to remove them over failing to pay filing fees.
The ruling is the latest in a series of court battles nationwide over third-party candidates and ballot access.
In Nacogdoches County ballots were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, but now must be destroyed.
Election administrator Todd Stallings talks to Donna McCollum about how long it will take before the second set of ballots is printed, mailed, and then sent out to voters who cannot make it to the polls.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.