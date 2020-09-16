Man cleaning up hurricane debris in Newton County electrocuted

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -A man was killed by an electrical charge that traveled from an arc of an electrical line a few feet away.
Deputies, first responders, and an ambulance were dispatched to a call referencing a man passed out on FM 1414 between State Highway 63 E and State Highway 87 N, at approximately 1:36 p.m. Tuesday.
Burkeville first responders performed CPR on the man who witnesses say was working for a debris removal company from out of state.
A lift boom was struck by an arc from an electrical line. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the lift boom was grounded but the electrical charge is believed to have passed through the lift boom to the crew’s truck and trailer parked nearby as the man was touching the trailer.
An autopsy has been ordered.
