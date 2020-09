EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Red-hot Waskom has a Thursday matchup and San Augustine and Winnsboro clash in the game of the week. Plus newly ranked Red Zone Top 10 No. 1 Gilmer faces a strong challenger of Lindale and we have a talk with the coach of the undefeated Joaquin Rams. These games and more are on the itinerary for the Red Zone Preview tonight at 8.