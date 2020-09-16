SFA’s C.R.E.A.T.E. virtual tutoring service available for people who need schoolwork help

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new school year comes with new changes—and a group of educators and college students are working to make studying easier for people needing assistance.
This virtual service is free of charge and anyone can use it.
Stephen F. Austin State University’s C.R.E.A.T.E. students are offering virtual tutoring services for those who need extra help.
“If anyone from anywhere has a child at home that needs help with homework, they can dial into this software and they will be placed with someone who hopefully can help them get a little help with their homework,” said Heather Olson Beal, the co-founder and Professor of Educational Studies at SFA.
The organization’s name stands for “Community Responsiveness and Engaged Advocacy in Teacher Ed.”
Senior and tutor, Jordan Hilliard says the benefit of virtual learning is that it is flexible.
“Getting someone who has been retrained and the new way of doing education, they can come to me and it’s like whoa you can say it the way my teacher says it; but in a way that I understand it a little bit better,” said Hilliard.
“We have plenty of students who can’t physically make to the library or to some other location where a tutor can help them, but they can do it from the comfort of their home much more easily,” said Chrystal Hicks, Assistant Director at Nacogdoches Public Library.
They can help with any subject and any age group by using a program called discord. The group says this virtual tutoring service will help relief parents, as well.
“I’m looking forward to using this myself as a parent, because sometimes you just need that reassurance that you’re doing it right. Or you just need a little bit of teacher insight to say I’m on the right track or can you explain this in a different way,” said Lauren Burrow, co-founder and associate professor in Elementary Ed at SFA.
For the month of September, the tutors will be offering virtual homework help from on Monday’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
