Texas firefighters rescue kitten from rushing water in storm drain

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a call for help for a kitten in danger of drowning in a storm drain.
The kitten could be heard from street level, crying from inside the drain in the town’s Teravista Subdivision, according to a post by the fire department. Engine 1, Truck 1, and Battalion Chief 1 went to the scene to help.
After two and a half hours crews were able to safely rescue the kitten, the department said. They explained how the rescue was done in this post.
“After air monitoring and multiple attempts with other devices, they resorted to flushing the kitten with a controlled water source and catching it with a net. The kitten is in good shape and being taken care of by a generous citizen overnight. It is going to the Williamson County Animal Shelter in the morning. Great job Station 1! A big thank you to the Citizens of Teravista for your help and support,” the post read.
Georgetown Fire Department is in Williamson County, which is north of Austin.
