Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning East Texas! Our Wednesday is off to a quiet start with morning lows in the lower 70s and mostly clear skies. As we get later into the day, we will see an increase in cloud cover and temperatures are expected climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for afternoon highs. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours but the majority of East Texas will remain dry. Heading into tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely on and off throughout the day. Skies dry out by Friday as a cold front sweeps through the area. This cold front will lead to a very comfortable weekend, with our morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s and afternoon highs sitting in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. Our sunny and dry streak persists into the start of the next workweek as well with only a few showers returning to East Texas by next Wednesday.