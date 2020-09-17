First Alert: A few passing showers this evening before a fall-like cold front arrives

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A trough of low pressure swinging through the state has ignited a few scattered downpours today, mainly impacting areas in Cherokee and Houston counties. The areas west of Highway 59 will stand the best chance to see a few passing downpours through early this evening before the rain activity wanes shortly after sunset.
Our first taste of fall will come this weekend as our first notable fall-like cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods tomorrow. We will see partly sunny skies and a nice, cool breeze develop as we transition into the afternoon hours.
With drier air coming in on those northerly winds, we should have some pleasant weather for week four of high school football in the Red Zone.
This weekend will be fantastic and will provide you with an opportunity to get outside and enjoy some refreshing air. Morning lows will be in the lower-to-middle 60′s with daytime highs in the middle 80′s with lots of sunshine and low humidity.
The low humidity and cool breezes will linger into early next week before some deeper moisture associated with a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico and the frontal boundary offshore may bring back the clouds and some rain chances toward the middle of next week.
