Gov. Abbott appoints 11 to task force on infectious disease preparedness and response

Major General Tracy Norris serves as the 52nd Adjutant General of Texas. General Norris earned a commission after completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Florida State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning. General Norris received a Master in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.