Investigation into 3 deaths at Polk County home reveals son attacked parents

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into the deaths of three people, stating a son killed his parents and died in the process.
According to the press release, the investigation shows Anthony Nuncio, who is the son of Michael and Debra Nuncio, entered his parents' bedroom in the home at Escapees Park, while they were in bed. He then shot both of them but his father, who was shot several times, managed to fight back and kill his son before dying himself.
According to a previous report, a deputy was dispatched to the home on Aug. 30, after the couple’s daughter called and said she had not spoken to her parents in two days.
Law enforcement later found the bodies in the home.
