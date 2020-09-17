Lufkin Heritage Festival 2020 is still happening with COVID-19 protocols in place

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many events across East Texas have been canceled due to COVID-19. But in Lufkin, the annual Heritage Festival is still happening with COVID-19 protocols in place.
It is Casey Williams' second year participating in the Heritage Festival in Lufkin.
“I will be doing a presentation example on hand drums, how they incorporate sound, incorporate rhythm and how the incorporate communication. I’ll also be doing an interactive portion of it, which means that you get to play with me on the many hand drums that I have,” said Casey Williams, the CEO of Starr Avenue Co.
He says his drum presentation will look a little different this year. They are taking all precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We will have masks. We will have gloves for people that want to wear gloves. I will be wearing masks and anybody that represents Starr Avenue Co will be wearing masks as well,” Williams said.
He says his team will have masks available for people who want to participate, but it is optional.
“We will have hand sanitizer to clean my chairs and my drums that people will be randomly touching, so that there is not the spread of germs through touching the tools used for the drums,” Williams explained.
The Heritage Festival is set to begin this Saturday on September 19 in downtown Lufkin from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
