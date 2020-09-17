Nacogdoches ISD superintendent explains reasoning behind delayed start of school year

“Number one was the personal protection shields that the classrooms were using were one of the items that we were able to look at. And actually go to visit some of our neighboring districts and visit with some of our superintendents. Also, Region Seven was tremendous in holding and hosting superintendent round-tables for us to have conversations. So having that item come in to be able to utilize them for the classrooms, and also the best practices for how to use those -- whether to have students carry them on their own or have them placed in the classroom, so it’d be easier to to sanitize and get them ready for the students,” Trujillo said.