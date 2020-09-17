Nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported across Texas schools

AUSTIN (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Texas public school campuses.
The report states 990 students reported tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13 and 791 staff tested positive.
The report estimates 1,101,065 students were on campus during the first week of school and 800,078 staff are employed in Texas schools.
The report comes after the Texas Education Agency began requiring school districts to turn in weekly reports on positive cases.
The state will begin releasing district-level data on Sept. 23.
