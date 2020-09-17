Thursday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It’s going to be another mild and muggy start this morning as temperatures range in the lower to middle 70s across the area with partly cloudy skies. A few light showers are already moving through portions of East Texas, so it would be a good idea to leave for work or school a few minutes early just to give yourself some extra time. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy today and more scattered showers will be possible throughout the bulk of the afternoon and evening hours. Skies clear out and dry up by Friday morning as temperatures are expected to start off a little cooler in the upper 60s. By the afternoon, a cold front will begin to dip south into East Texas and afternoon temperatures will likely only reach into the middle 80s for the northern half of the area. By the weekend, temperatures become much more comfortable with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s! First half of the next work week is looking good so far as well with plenty of sunshine sticking around as afternoon highs slowly climb back into the middle 80s.