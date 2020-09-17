Tip leads to arrest of Athens man who confessed to possession of child pornography

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after admitting to having child pornography on his electronic devices.
Jeremy Bermea, 39, was arrested after a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a tip about possible child pornography at a location in Henderson County. Investigator Dustin Smith began the investigation and learned that Bermea, who is a registered sex offender, possibly had child pornography at his residence on FM 317 outside of Athens.
Investigator Smith presented Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee with an affidavit requesting a search warrant for the residence. Judge McKee issued the search warrant.
On Sept. 17 at approximately 9 a.m., Henderson County investigators went to Bermea’s home to execute the search warrant. Investigators gathered evidence at the location but Bermea was not at the residence at that time.
Investigators found Bermea in Athens and he was placed under arrest. Bermea admitted to child pornography being on devices belonging to him.
He is currently in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.
