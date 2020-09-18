CPS officials looking for 17 month old in East Texas area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate 17-month-old girl named Ellisia Pair. Elisia is 17 months old.
Ellisia was ordered into Child Protective Services custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18, 2020. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20.
The mother and child could possibly be in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage area. The mother may be driving a white Chevy truck, plate number CO 639 UKD or a Silver Camry, plate number TX NCN 7692.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl or her mother, please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 903 241 8916.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.