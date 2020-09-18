East Texas Ag News: Hay reports moved to biweekly due to limited sales and price changes

EAST TEXAS(KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA is now releasing their weekly hay report for the state of Texas every other week due to the limited sales and price changes across the state. So, we don’t have numbers for this week. However, we were told that once more hay volume is moving, the weekly reports will resume.
Meanwhile, Texas crop and weather report says hay production slowed here in East Texas and producers are preparing for winter pastures.
Rainfall was sporadic across the district and Houston County reported that the small amount of rain they received brought an influx of flies to livestock and in barns.
Pasture and rangeland conditions are listed as good and subsoil and topsoil conditions are listed adequate.
Livestock is doing fair to good and fall calving has started. And the report says wild pigs remain active and are causing damage.
